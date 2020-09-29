Assembly Bypolls in Balasore and Tirtol to be held on November 3

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced dates for bypolls in 54 assembly seats across the country. The bypolls will be held on November 3.

From Odisha, Balasore and Tirtol will go to bypolls. Other States that would witness bypolls, include Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Telangana.

In addition, bypolls will be held in one Parliamentary Constituency of Bihar and two Assembly Constituencies of Manipur on November 7. Counting of votes for all the seats will be held on November 10.

By-polls to the Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies in Odisha have been necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta ( Balasore) and sitting BJD MLA Bishnu Das (Tritol).