Karnataka HC Hijab Verdict deeply disappointing: Mehbooba Mufti

Insight Bureau: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed disappointed over Karnataka High Court order upholding Hijab Ban in the state. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

Taking to twitter, Mufti posted, “Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose.”