Rajnath Singh inaugurates 7-storey complex built by DRDO in record 45 days

Insight Bureau: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the FCS Complex in Bengaluru, which would be used as the R&D facility for the indigenous development of 5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

DRDO has built this 7 storey building using Composite Construction in record 45 days using In-House Developed Hybrid Technology.

It is a first of its kind unique project in the World.