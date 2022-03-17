Rajnath Singh inaugurates 7-storey complex built by DRDO in record 45 days

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the FCS Complex in Bengaluru

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the FCS Complex in Bengaluru, which would be used as the R&D facility for the indigenous development of 5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

DRDO has built this 7 storey building using Composite Construction in record 45 days using In-House Developed Hybrid Technology.

It is a first of its kind unique project in the World.

