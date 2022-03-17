Defence Forces get less than their Budgetary Requirements: Panel

This was stated by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Wednesday.

Insight Bureau: Adequate budgetary allocations must be made available to the armed forces in view of the present scenario of heightened tensions with certain neighbouring countries. This was stated by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Wednesday.

Referring to the gap between the demand of the three services for capital outlay and the budgetary allocation, the panel recommended that the defence ministry should not make any reduction in the outlay in the coming years.

