Raja Swain dares Union Ministers from Odisha on COVID Vaccine

TNI Bureau: Under fire for his “opportunity” remarks on Balasore Sadar Assembly Bypoll, Minister for Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain (Raja Swain) hit back at the Union Ministers from Odisha, asking them to take a stand on FREE Covid Vaccine.

“I would like ask the Union Ministers of Odisha from the soil of Balasore why they are backtracking on providing FREE Covid Vaccines to people of Odisha when they can promise the same in Bihar. Why such discrimination? Is it just a Election Jumla? ,” said Raja Swain.

Raja Swain also drew attention to the fact that Odisha Government under the leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik has already spent Rs 5 crore from own funds to sign an agreement, which would ensure mass vaccination when the COVID Vaccine is available.

“Both Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi should make the BJP’s stand clear on COVID vaccination in Odisha. People of Odisha need an answer from them,” added Raja Swain.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has responded to Raja Swain’s remarks saying Covid-19 vaccine would be available FREE to all Indians as promised by PM Narendra Modi. “Raja Swain is trying to divert attention from the criticism he is facing over his ‘opportunity’ remark,” he said.

The Modi Government has set aside about Rs 50,000 crore to vaccinate people across the country when the vaccine will be ready.

Also Read: Assembly Bypolls: Raja Swain draws flak