Assembly Bypolls: Raja Swain draws flak

TNI Bureau: After drawing flak from all quarters for calling the Assembly Bypolls in Balasore Sadar an “opportunity” for BJD, Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain (Raja Swain) sought to calm down the passion with a clarification.

“I had excellent relations with late Madan Mohan Dutta. I never called his demise as an opportunity for BJD to win back the seat. I consider his son Manas Dutta as my son. My comment was twisted and blown out of proportion,”clarified Raja Swain.

“I am deeply saddened by the turn of events and my statement is being blown out of proportion. I have nothing but the deepest respect and admiration for Shri Madan Mohan Dutta. Manas is like my son and if he is hurt, then I am deeply saddened,” he tweeted.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar moved the State Election Commission alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct by Minister Raja Swain.

Lekhashree alleged that Raja Swain has violated the code of conduct as well as the Covid-19 guidelines by addressing Biju Chhatra Sammilani with more than 1000 people inside a closed hall.