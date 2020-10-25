TNI Evening News Headlines – October 25, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 122 new COVID-19 cases including 43 Quarantine and 79 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28603 in the Capital City.
👉 254 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 Odisha records 2716 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 586 from Khordha, 206 from Sundargarh, 201 from Anugul and 156 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 254913.
👉 ICMR selects 19 institutes for third phase of clinical trials of Covaxin including IMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
👉 Final phase of human clinical trials of Covaxin will be conducted at a private hospital soon in Odisha.
👉 Ollywood suffers Rs 12 Cr loss due to the pandemic crisis.
👉 Monsoon set to withdraw Odisha in 24 hours.
👉 27.9 kg ganja seized in Gochhapada Tehsil of Kandhamal district.
India News
👉 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tested positive for COVID-19; will continue to work from isolation.
👉 Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck near Gangtok in Sikkim at 12:06 pm.
👉 Portals of Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand to be closed on 19th November for the winter season.
👉 Less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week: Ministry of Health.
👉 The national Covid-19 recovery rate has touched 90% today, active cases comprise merely 8.50%.
👉 Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves 12,983 weekly domestic flights in winter schedule.
👉 Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition very critical: Doctors.
👉 TV actor Preetika Chauhan arrested by NCB while buying drugs.
👉 IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.
👉 India cricket legend Kapil Dev discharged from Delhi hospital after angioplasty.
World News
👉 Bomb explosion leaves at least four dead and two injured in Quetta, Balochistan.
