Railways to run 200 Non-AC Trains from June 1; Online Booking Soon

TNI Bureau: The Indian Railways have decided to run additional 200 non-AC passenger trains daily from June 1 apart from the existing 15 special AC Trains that have been running since May 12.

Booking for the tickets will be available soon, tweeted Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister.

Moreover, the Railways will double the number of Shramik Special Trains to 400 per day to handle the migrant crisis. “All migrants are requested to stay where they are. Indian Railways will get them back home over the next few days,” tweets Piyush Goyal.

The Railway Minister also appealed the States to bring all stranded migrants to the nearest main railway stations, get them registered and provide the list to the railway officials who would ensure their safety return to their native places.