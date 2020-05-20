Number of Corona +VE Cases in Odisha crosses 1,000 Mark

TNI Bureau: 74 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across Odisha on May 19, taking the number of positive cases in the State to 1,052.

Out of 74 new cases, 72 are from quarantine centres, while 2 are local.

A 70-year-old man from Khordha District, having history of comorbidity of hypertension, was admitted in AIIMS Emergency yesterday with respiratory distress and passed away the same day. He has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6.

While Coronavirus returned to Dhenkanal District after a long gap, Malkangiri joined the Corona map with two new cases.

Odisha Corona Updates – May 20

➡️ Samples Tested on May 19 – 5,612

➡️ +Ve Cases – 74

➡️ Districts – Boudh (28), Puri (11), Cuttack (9), Khordha (7), Ganjam (6), Jajpur (6), Kendrapara (2), Malkangiri (2), Balasore (1), Dhenkanal (1), Kandhamal (1).

➡️ Death – 1 (M, 70, Khordha)

➡️ Cumulative Samples Tested – 105,914

➡️ Total Cases – 1,052

➡️ Active Cases – 739

➡️ Recovered – 307

➡️ Deaths – 6

➡️ COVID +Ve Rate – 0.99%

➡️ Recovery Rate – 29.18%

➡️ Mortality Rate – 0.57%