TNI Evening News Headlines – May 19, 2020

* Assault on youth by IIC inside Patana PS, Keonjhar: OHRC seeks report from IIC & SP within 4 weeks; orders Rs 10,000 compensation for the victim to be deducted from her salary.

* 4 senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities deputed to different Odisha districts to supervise preparations, guide local administration: Chief secretary.

Odisha Gym Owners Association writes to CM Naveen Patnaik and PM Narendra Modi, requesting them to reopen Gyms as Physical Care Activities Centres to combat COVID19 and provide adequate compensation to recover from the huge losses they suffered during lockdown.

* DGs of India Met. Dept. & NDRF brief at NMC on Super Cyclone Amphan along with Secretary, Dept of Telecom and AS, Power Ministry.

* Cyclone Amphan may cause damage in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Balasore districts of Odisha. Impact of Cyclone Amphan to be felt in Odisha between today night and tomorrow afternoon: IMD.

* Emergency Restoration System has been set up to handle power disruptions, in both Odisha and West Bengal. 24/7 control room operational in Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Power Grid HQ. – Secretary, Ministry of Power.

* Arrangements have been made to keep citizens in affected districts alerted regarding evacuation, through free SMS alerts in local language, frequency and modality of messaging has been left to the states – Telecommunications Secretary.

* Amphan is the most intense and second super cyclone after 1999 Odisha cyclone. 75-85 kmph (95 kmph gusts) from May 20 morning along & off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj; to increase to 100-110 kmph (125 kmph gusts). 55-65 kmph (75 kmph gusts) in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur – IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

* Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph: IMD Chief.

* A total of 41 NDRF teams including reserves are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal. 15 teams are deployed in Odisha. They are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation. 19 teams are deployed in West Bengal, 2 in standby there: NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

* Rainfall hits Kolkata in West Bengal.

* India, 9 other countries elected by WHA73 to WHO’s Elective Board.

* Air India Express IX890, a special flight from Bahrain under Vande Bharat Mission took off a while ago for Hyderabad with total 174 passengers & 1 infant on board.

* Centre asks States to operate more Shramik Special trains, issues SOP on movement of stranded migrants.

* CBI issues alert to states, UTs on banking phishing software on basis of Interpol input: Officials.

Many Expats who returned to Kerala under Vande Bharath Mission from Abu Dhabi, tested positive for COVID19 soon after landing. Situation has changed in Kerala in just 11 days. Cases filed against 3 people for concealing that they were infected with Coronavirus.

* Mamata confirms participation in Opposition meeting on Friday to discuss Covid crisis.

* Dharavi in Mumbai reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking overall count to 1,353.

* Cyclone Amphan: At least 3 lakh people evacuated from 3 coastal districts of WB: CM Mamata Banerjee.

* 9 more Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Total positive cases in BEST is now 137

* One CRPF, 3 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

* Delhi reports 500 new cases of coronavirus, tally mounts to 10,554.

* Jammu and Kashmir notifies new domicile rules for jobs.