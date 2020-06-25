Railways cancels all Regular Train Services till August 12

TNI Bureau: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled all regular trains till August 12, 2020.

All regular trains including passenger trains & Mail/Express trains have been cancelled until 12 August, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

It also said that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trams for the journey from July 1 to August 12 also stand cancelled and full refund will be generated.

However, all 230 special trains will continue to operate normally.