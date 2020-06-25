4-day (June 27-30) Shutdown in Berhampur to prevent spread of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has declared a 4-day special shutdown in Berhampur from June 27 (Saturday) till June 30 (Tuesday) to prevent spread of COVID-19.

70 medical teams have been constituted for door-to-door health surveys across Berhampur. The move is aimed at aggressive contact tracing and health monitoring to find more Covid symptomatic persons.

Apart from medical establishments and medical shops, only milk delivery will be allowed. All other activities will remain prohibited during the shutdown period.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has confirmed this decision through a video message.