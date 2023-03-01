Odisha: VSSUT girl student jumps off power channel bridge, dies

TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident, a girl student of Burla-based Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha’s Sambalpur district died after reportedly jumping off the Power Channel Bridge last night.

The deceased student has been identified as Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahoo of Rampur Madanpur area in Kalahandi district.

Chinmayi, who was a student of the Information Technology Department, reportedly received her degree during the convocation programme yesterday. She was supposed to return to home after receiving the degree.

However, she jumped off the bridge following a heated argument with a youth after the convocation event.

Soon, the Fire Service personel rushed to the spot and started a search operation in the waterbody. However, the search operation was halted following darkness. They resumed their work this morning and fished out Sahoo’s body.

Meanwhile, police detained the youth, who is a classmate of the deceased girl, for interrogation. Cops also said to have seized two mobile phones from his possessions.

However, the exact reason what forced the girl to take the extreme step is yet to be known.