TNI Morning News Headlines – February 12, 2024

➡️Union Government of India has cancelled the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration of Sweden-based Odia professor Ashok Swain over alleged anti-India activities.
➡️The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Chief Secretary of Odisha and Koraput District Magistrate over Government’s apathy towards the plight of residents of three blocks in Koraput district.
➡️The Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) cricket stadium in Sambalpur will be redeveloped with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure.
➡️Mancheswar police arrests two persons in connection with the attack on Journalist Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra near Dhirikuti Basti in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Umerkote: A youth and a girl found hanging in a pump house at Burja village in Nabarangpur district.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing under Rozgar Mela.
➡️CM Nitish Kumar Governmen set to face floor test in Bihar today.
➡️Haldwani violence: Security remains tightened in parts of the city. 25 more arrests take total to 30.
Related Posts
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to 82.99 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex climbs 52.48 points to 71,647.97 in early trade; Nifty up 30.70 points to 21,813.20.
➡️Qatar court releases 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel; 7 back in India. Ex-Indian Navy personnel on their return home laud PM Modi’s ‘personal intervention’.
➡️India loses to Australia in final of ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.
➡️Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Amit Panghal and National Champion Sachin Siwach clinch Gold medals at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.
➡️US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III was hospitalized; he has transferred his duties to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.
Comments are closed.