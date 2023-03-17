Rahul Gandhi is a permanent part of Anti-Nationalist Toolkit: JP Nadda

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda came down heavily on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called him as a permanent part of anti-nationalist toolkit for his ‘democracy under attack’ remarks in London.

In a video address, Naddi said that Congress now part of anti-national activities and Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit.

“Rahul Gandhi, what is your intention when you demand the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India?, the BJP president questioned.

He further said, “To ask for interference in India’s internal matters by another country is an attack on India’s sovereignty. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what are his intentions behind urging Europe & America to interfere in India’s domestic matters.”

The saffron leader also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi saying that in India’s history since independence, even in most difficult times, none of India’s leaders ever appealed to foreign powers to act against the Indian govt. This is a very serious matter in independent India’s history.

It is to be noted here that Rahul Gandhi at an event in London on March 6 said that democracy in India is under threat and sought intervention of the the foreign country.