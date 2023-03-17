Gujarat Conman takes J&K Administration for a Ride, posing as PMO Official

TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident, a conman from Gujarat managed to avail benefits like Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, official accommodation at a five-star hotel and a whole lot more in Srinagar by posing himself as an Officer from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The imposter, Kiran Bhai Patel, used to identify himself as an Additional Director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Apart from managing to take the Jammu and Kashmir administration and its security structure for a ride, Patel also reportedly held a series of meetings with officials during his two visits to Srinagar earlier this year.

Patel was arrested at least 10 days ago, but his arrest was kept a secret by the police. However, the matter came to light on Thursday after a magistrate sent him to judicial custody.

🔴 Kiran Bhai Patel, Conman from Gujarat got all benefits in Srinagar, posing as PMO Official. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/Z6qFL2ClyO — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) March 17, 2023

In his Twitter (which is a verified account) bio he described himself as a “thinker, strategist, analyst and campaign manager” and claims to have a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, as well as an M.Tech in Computer Science and B.E. in Computer Engineering.

Apart from visiting he also held a series of meetings with officials during his two visits to Srinagar earlier this year. He has shared several videos and pictures of his ‘official visits’ in Kashmir surrounded by paramilitary forces.

Patel came under suspicion of the police and security personnel after he arrived in Srinagar on his second visit within two weeks.

Besides, the intelligence agencies alerted the police about a conman impersonating a PMO official. Patel was arrested from a hotel in Srinagar following a verification of his background,

Meanwhile, action has been initiated against two police officials for the goof up and the failure to detect the imposter in time.

According to sources, a team of Gujarat police is also joining the investigations.