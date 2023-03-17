Odisha: Drivers remain Adamant; State-wide Agitation to Continue

TNI Bureau: Despite the written assurance by the State government, members of the Odisha Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangh decided to continue their strike across the State.

The Drivers have refused to trust the written assurance given by the Chief Secretary and asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make an announcement in this regard. Chief Secretary PK Jena has appealed the drivers to withdraw their strike immediately in public interest.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangh is on an indefinite strike from March 15 to press for a 10-point charter of demand.

After the drivers’ strike highly affected the normal life of people, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena held a high-level discussion with the members of the Mahasangh yesterday and issued a written assurance to address their demands within three months.

However, the Odisha Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangh has decided to continue its strike. “Our association is not happy with Chief Secy’s written assurance. Our agitation to continue until govt makes an announcement,” said outfit president Prasanta Muduli through a video message.