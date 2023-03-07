Rahul draws flak for seeking US, Europe intervention to “save” Indian Democracy

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for suggesting that the collapse of Indian democracy would have global consequences, accusing him of advocating for foreign intervention in India and going against the consensus on non-interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about the challenges facing Indian democracy at a discussion hosted by the Chatham House think tank in London. He acknowledged that these are internal issues that India must handle but emphasized that the collapse of Indian democracy would have a global impact, as it is a “global, public good” that affects beyond national borders. Gandhi urged the international community to be aware of the situation and take responsibility for addressing the threat to democracy, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

As part of his current tour in the UK, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly expressed concerns about the state of Indian democracy and has criticized the government led by the BJP for having control over all institutions. During a recent statement on Monday, he highlighted that the reliance on institutions in India is diminishing, which he finds extremely concerning. Gandhi suggested that there is a need to repair the damage done to the notion of freedom, independent institutions, and various other aspects that require urgent attention.

Rahul Gandhi has compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Muslim Brotherhood, which he had previously expressed during a discussion with a think tank in London back in 2018. He has labeled the RSS as a “fascist and fundamentalist organization.”

During a recent event, Rahul Gandhi reflected on how Indian politics has changed since he entered politics in 2004. He noted that the nature of democratic competition in India used to be between political parties, and he never anticipated such a drastic transformation in the political landscape. He attributed this change to the rise of the RSS, which he labeled a fundamentalist and fascist organization that has taken control of almost all institutions in India.

When asked to explain the RSS, Rahul Gandhi compared it to a secret society like the Muslim Brotherhood. He alleged that the RSS aims to use the democratic process to gain power and then undermine democracy once in control. He expressed his surprise at how successful the RSS has been in capturing various institutions in India, including the press, judiciary, parliament, and the Election Commission. Gandhi further stated that all these institutions are under pressure and are being controlled by the RSS in some way.

Rahul Gandhi accused the current Indian government of stifling debates on important issues such as demonetization, farmers’ bills, and Chinese troops entering Indian territory. He claimed that such stifling made the Congress party question how to communicate with the people of India when media is biased, and institutions are captured. To answer this, the Congress party decided to organize a walk (Bharat Jodo Yatra) across the country.