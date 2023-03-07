Minister Raja Swain appeals People not to apply Colours to Animals 

TNI Bureau: People are all set to celebrate the Holi festival tomorrow. They have made all plans to celebrate the festival with lots of joy and fanfare. During the celebration, people dance through the streets and throw coloured dye on each other. Some even throw colour at animals.

However, Odisha Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has urged people not to apply colours to animals.

Taking to his Twiiter handle, the Minister said that colours may cause create skin allergies, vomiting, blindness and even respiratory discomfort to the animals.

“I appeal to the people of Odisha not to apply colours to animals during Holi celebrations as it may create skin allergies, vomiting, blindness & even respiratory discomfort. Let’s celebrate the festival keeping in view the safety of all,” the Minister said on his Twitter handle.