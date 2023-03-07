TNI Evening News Headlines – March 7, 2023

➡️Eminent Odia scientist Padma Shri Prafulla Kumar Jena passes away. He was 92.
➡️Forest ranger of Lamtaput in Koraput district, Surjit Sahu lands in Vigilance net hours after promotion.
➡️President of India appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Ministers in Delhi Government.
➡️NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as CM of Nagaland for fifth term. T R Zeliang, Y Patton take oath as deputy CMs of Nagaland.
➡️Popular Front of India (PFI) terror funding: NIA busts multi-State hawala network, arrests 5 operatives.
➡️Team India celebrates Holi before they take on Australia in 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will start on March 9 in Ahmedabad.
➡️Hockey India launches Grassroots Development Programme to identify Youth Talent. First inter-zonal tournaments will begin on 19th March 2023.
➡️Bangladesh: Explosion rocks seven-storey building in Dhaka; 15 killed, over 100 injured.
