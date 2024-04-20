Raghunath Sahu gets Nod from Chilika; Varsha Priyadarshini from Badchana

TNI Bureau: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday released the sixth list of 9 Assembly candidates for the upcoming crucial elections.

Raghunath Sahu got the nod from Chilika Assembly seat. Party has replaced Amar Satpathy with Varsha Priyadarshini in Barchana. Actor turned politician Varsha Priyadarshini will contest from Barchana Assembly segment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, the State ruling party has named candidates for all 21 Lok Sabha seats and announced 126 candidates for the Assembly polls. Now, 135 out of 147 candidates have been announced so far.

6th List of Assembly Candidates:

1. Chilika: Raghunath Sahu

2. Anandpur: Abhimanyu Sethi

3. Saraskana: Debashis Marndi

4. Karanjia: Basanti Hembram

5. Remuna: Bidyasmita Mahalik

6. Simulia: Subhashini Sahu

7. Barchana: Varsha Priyadarshini

8. Kendrapada: Ganeswar Behera

9. Champua: Sanatan Mahakud