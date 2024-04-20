Odisha tests AC Helmets for Traffic Police to beat the Heat

TNI Bureau: After the successful use in Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and some other States, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police introduced AC Helmets to protect traffic constables from the scorching heat wave conditions.

The Commissionerate Police on Saturday conducted a trial run of the AC Helmets in Bhubaneswar.

These helmets work for around 8 hours after full charge of 6 hours.

According to Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, AC Helmets will be used on trial basis for the next 3-4 days. If the feedback is good then the Commissionerate Police will procure these helmets in a phased manner.