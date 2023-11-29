Pvt Bus Owners in Odisha withdraw proposed Strike

TNI Bureau: The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) has withdrawn it’s proposed strike from December 1, informed association general secretary Debendra Sahoo today.

While speaking to the media persons, Sahoo informed that the proposed bus strike has been withdrawn following a successful discussion with Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu and other officials today.

It is to be noted here that the association is opposing recently launched state-run buses on certain routes under Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI). It is demanding that the LAccMI buses should operate between gram panchayats and block headquarters and not to district headquarters.

The bus owners also even had staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly from November 22 to press for the fulfillment of their demands.