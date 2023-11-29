BJP slams BJD over alleged link with Tainted Boipariguda IIC

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha has come down heavily on the state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over alleged link with Tainted Boipariguda IIC, who has arrested by the Vigilance officials yesterday for possessing over Rs 37 lakh unaccounted cash.

In a press meet, BJP Spokesperson Anil Biswal alleged that Sushant Satpathy has links with BJD leaders. He alleged that a Minister from Cuttack district and MLA from Nayagarh are also involved in smuggling of ganjas.

The BJP Spokesperson further claimed that reports of Satpathy having acted in many Odia films and TV serials are coming to the fore and it is expected that he invested his black money in films.

Not only that, Satpathy also had close relations with former OSSC employee Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, who was arrested in the government recruitment scandal, said the saffron leader adding that many bigwigs were involved in the government scandal, therefore there should be an investigation in all these angles.

Biswal further said that the tribal people of Boipariguda broke into celebration after Satpathy’s arrest. This shows how the Odisha Police has become anti-public today.

“Odisha is the most corrupt state in the country. According to the report of the central agency National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Odisha has been ranked number one in the country in acculturating disproportionate assets (DA) for three consecutive years. Such things will be seen only when corruption becomes the policy of the government and the people of Odisha want to get rid of such corruption monsters,” the BJP spokesman said.