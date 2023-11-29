TNI Evening News Headlines – November 29, 2023

➡️ Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar laser scan detects cracks.
➡️ A melanistic leopard has been spotted in Odisha forest again, informed Susanta Nanda, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.
➡️ Odisha private bus owners’ strike withdrawn; decision taken after discussions with the Transport Minister.
➡️ Cyclone likely to form around December 2; rainfall may start in Odisha from December 3.
➡️ Health squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) raids food stalls at Bali Jatra to check use quality of food.
➡️ Union Cabinet approved to provide free food grains for 81.35 crore beneficiaries for 5 years.
Related Posts
➡️ Manipur’s UNLF signs peace agreement; Shah calls it ‘historic milestone’.
➡️ NCPCR serves notice to Bihar Government following scrapping of school holidays on major Hindu festivals.
➡️ Delhi Assembly session to begin on Friday, December 15.
➡️ Government to bring 7 new bills, including one extending women’s quota bill provisions to Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry, during Parliament’s Winter Session: Reports.
➡️ Two gangsters killed in an encounter with Punjab Police earlier today. They were wanted in the abduction case of Sambhav Jain, an industrialist from Ludhiana.
➡️ Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal.
Comments are closed.