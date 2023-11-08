TNI WhatsApp Voting: Most Acceptable Leader in Odisha BJP

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who is a More Acceptable Leader in Odisha BJP?

Out of 57 respondents, 27 persons opined that Baijayant “Jay” Panda is a more acceptable leader in Odisha BJP while while 16 have given in favour of the opinion that Dharmendra Pradhan is the most likeable leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha, 13 voted saying that Lok Sabha MP from Odisha Aparajita Sarangi is more favourable in Odisha BJP, 1 voted for Pratap Sarangi.