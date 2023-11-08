TNI WhatsApp Voting: Most Acceptable Leader in Odisha BJP

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI WhatsApp Voting: Most Acceptable Leader in Odisha BJP

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who is a More Acceptable Leader in Odisha BJP?

Related Posts

TNI WhatsApp Voting on Presence of Political Parties of…

TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on Ram Mandir and Srimandir…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 57 respondents, 27 persons opined that Baijayant “Jay” Panda is a more acceptable leader in Odisha BJP while while 16 have given in favour of the opinion that Dharmendra Pradhan is the most likeable leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha, 13 voted saying that Lok Sabha MP from Odisha Aparajita Sarangi is more favourable in Odisha BJP, 1 voted for Pratap Sarangi.

TNI WhatsApp Voting: Most Acceptable Leader in Odisha BJP

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.