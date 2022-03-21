Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand CM

Insight Bureau: Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue to be the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He has been announced as the Leader of the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although Dhami had lost his own seat of Khatima, the BJP decided to repose trust in his leadership. BJP has won 47 out of 90 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly, leaving Congress far behind at 19 seats.