Government to allow Covid booster shots for adults

Currently, healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 years are being administered precaution doses.

Insight Bureau: The government will soon allow booster dose of Covid vaccine for all those above 18 years in view of a surge in infections in parts of the world, sources said. Currently, healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 years are being administered precaution doses.

All the people aged above 60 have been made eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine after the Union Health Ministry removed the comorbidity clause recently.

