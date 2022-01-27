Puri Swargadwar to reopen for Non-Puri Residents

Insight Bureau: The Puri District Administration has lifted the restriction for cremation at the Puri Swargadwar for non-Puri residents. The restrictions were imposed from January 10 till January 31, 2022 in view of Covid restrictions.

The residents from outside the Puri District, will be allowed to cremate bodies there with immediate effect. However, only non-Covid deceased would be cremated by adhering to Covid protocol.

However, no decision has been taken on lifting the ban on public darshan at Srimandir. If we believe the sources, public darshan may be allowed from February 2022, as the cases have gone down across Odisha and no severity has been reported so far.