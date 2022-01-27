Covid Vaccines to be sold at Clinics and Hospitals

Insight Bureau: The Covid vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) will be available at Clinics and Hospitals for sale, as per the latest approval given by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Contrary to the speculations, Covid Vaccines won’t be available in market places, including the medicines stores. The DCGI has certain conditions to regulate the use of vaccines.

While Private hospitals and clinics will be able to purchase these vaccines and administer them, vaccination data has to be submitted to DCGI every 6 months and the data will also have to be updated on CoWIN App.

In addition, the firms (Bharat Biotech Limited and Serum Institute of India) will have to submit data of overseas ongoing clinical trials of the product with due analysis on six monthly basis or as and when available, whichever is earlier.

The vaccine shall be supplied for programmatic setting and all vaccinations done within the country to be recorded on CoWIN platform and Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).

According to the reports, price of Covishield and Covaxin is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose with an additional service charge of Rs 150, making it Rs 425 per dose. However, it’s not confirmed yet.