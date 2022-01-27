TNI News Headlines – January 27, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1065 more COVID positive cases & 675 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1039 local contact cases and 26 quarantine cases.
➡️ 11157 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1163396.
➡️ Plus-2 students in Odisha demand cancellation of Board Examinations.
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State.
➡️ Odisha at 11th spot among States in terms of active Covid cases: Ministry of Health.
➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb visits Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.
India News
➡️ Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) grants conditional market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population.
➡️ Covid Curbs extended Till February 28 in India as Positivity Rate in 407 Districts still above 10%: Union Home Ministry.
➡️ PM Modi hosts first India-Central Asia Summit.
➡️ Chinese PLA has handed over missing Arunachal Pradesh boy to India
➡️ Union Home Secretary writes to chief secretaries all States/UTs, asking to issues necessary directions to authorities for effective Covid management.
➡️ Tamil Nadu Government announces reopening of physical classes for students of standard 1 to 12 from February 1, decides to lift night curfew from January 28.
➡️ ‘Bulli Bai’ app case: A court in Mumbai sends accused Neeraj Bishnoi to police custody till January 31 and accused Neeraj Singh & Omkareshwar Thakur to 14 days judicial custody.
➡️ 246 Militants surrender in Assam.
➡️ Tata Sons officially take over Air India.
➡️ Captain of India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team Charanjit Singh passes away.
World News
➡️ NASA finds evidence confirming water flowed on Mars longer than previously thought.
➡️ North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’, ignores US offer of talks.
➡️ Russia, Ukraine agree to keep ceasefire, new talks next month.
➡️ US puts 8,500 troops on alert for yet another foreign intervention.
