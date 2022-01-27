TNI News Headlines – January 27, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1065 more COVID positive cases & 675 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1039 local contact cases and 26 quarantine cases.

➡️ 11157 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1163396.

➡️ Plus-2 students in Odisha demand cancellation of Board Examinations.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State.

➡️ Odisha at 11th spot among States in terms of active Covid cases: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb visits Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

India News

➡️ Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) grants conditional market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for use in adult population.

➡️ Covid Curbs extended Till February 28 in India as Positivity Rate in 407 Districts still above 10%: Union Home Ministry.

➡️ PM Modi hosts first India-Central Asia Summit.

➡️ Chinese PLA has handed over missing Arunachal Pradesh boy to India

➡️ Union Home Secretary writes to chief secretaries all States/UTs, asking to issues necessary directions to authorities for effective Covid management.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government announces reopening of physical classes for students of standard 1 to 12 from February 1, decides to lift night curfew from January 28.

➡️ ‘Bulli Bai’ app case: A court in Mumbai sends accused Neeraj Bishnoi to police custody till January 31 and accused Neeraj Singh & Omkareshwar Thakur to 14 days judicial custody.

➡️ 246 Militants surrender in Assam.

➡️ Tata Sons officially take over Air India.

➡️ Captain of India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team Charanjit Singh passes away.

World News

➡️ NASA finds evidence confirming water flowed on Mars longer than previously thought.

➡️ North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’, ignores US offer of talks.

➡️ Russia, Ukraine agree to keep ceasefire, new talks next month.

➡️ US puts 8,500 troops on alert for yet another foreign intervention.