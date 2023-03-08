NEET(UG) 2023 registration begins, here’s how to register

TNI Bureau: The registrations of NEET (UG) – 2023 for admission into undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions accross the country has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) i.e. neet.nta.nic.in and register themselves for the medical entrance exam.

While the general candidates need to pay Rs 1700, the candidates who fall in the categories of General-EWS/ OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 1600 for the entrance exam. However, only Rs 1000 will be charged to the SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidate.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The NEET (UG) Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

There will be 50 questions in each subject. They will be divided into two Sections (A and B).

How to apply for NEET UG 2023: