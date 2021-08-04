Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen for Devotees from August 16

TNI Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will open its doors for devotees from August 23 with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar on Wednesday informed that the Puri town residents have the privilege to have darshan of Lord Jagannath from August 16 till 20.

While the Puri Srimandir will remain closed on August 21 and August 22 in view of Weekend Shutdown, the temple will open for the public from August 23.

Devotees will have to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report to visit the Srimandir.

The darshan timing for devotees has been fixed from 7 am to 8 pm .

Devotees have been advised not visit temple with any offerings. They have also been asked not to touch any deities inside the temple complex.