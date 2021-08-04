Follow Covid Guidelines or brace for Lockdown: Naveen

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has warned the people asking them to follow the Covid guidelines or get ready to embrace complete lockdown, which would be disastrous for livelihood. Naveen expressed concerns over the rush in markets during the unlock process.

Naveen sent a clear message saying the battle against Covid is far from over. Some other states in the country are experiencing high number of Covid cases. Situation in Bhubaneswar remains stable. But, Coronavirus is around us and can attack us anytime, he said.

“Wear Masks, maintain Social Distancing so that can reduce the intensity of Covid-19 during the third wave,” urges CM Naveen Patnaik to people of Odisha.

Naveen asks people not to become complacent saying Coronavirus can attack anyone and even fully vaccinated people remain vulnerable. Although vaccine can reduce the severity, people can still get infected and may spread infection if we don’t remain alert and cautious, he added.