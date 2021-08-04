India at Tokyo Olympics : August 4, 2021
Ravi Kumar Dahiya moves to finals in wrestling, Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Javelin Throw Finals, Indian Women's hockey team loses 2-1 to Argentina
TNI Bureau: Ravi Kumar, a wrestler, made history. In the Men’s 57kg Freestyle event, he advanced to the gold medal match. Deepak Punia lost in the semi-finals of the Men’s 86kg freestyle. Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Men’s Javelin Final earlier in the day. Women’s Welter Boxing Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal.
- Ravi Kumar Dahiya of India has advanced to the gold medal match in the men’s 57kg freestyle following a thrilling bout against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev. In the men’s 57kg semifinal, Ravi made a remarkable comeback in the last round to defeat Sanayev through VFA (win by fall).
- Neeraj Chopra, India’s star javelin thrower, maintained India’s chances of an elusive Olympic gold in track and field alive by winning a direct qualification for the finals with a spectacular throw of 86.65m today finishing in the first position in the event raising the nation’s hope for gold. 12 participants qualified for the finals with Neeraj on top.
- Lovlina Borgohain lost by unanimous decision against Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. Before succumbing, Lovlina put on a valiant performance in the semi-finals, winning a bronze medal and writing history.
-
The Indian women’s hockey team put forth a valiant attempt, but it was not enough to win a place in the Olympic final, losing 1-2 to Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal here on Wednesday. India will play Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday, with a chance to earn the bronze medal.
- Aditi Ashok lost a portion of the lead after a four-under 67 on the opening day of the Olympic Games golf competition in Tokyo on Wednesday due to a last-round bogey. Aditi finished the day in a tie for second place with American Nelly Korda, making her second consecutive Olympic participation. Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden led the field with a score of 66. After a 76, Diksha Dagar, a late Indian entrant in the 60-player field, tied for 56th place.
- In a men’s freestyle 86kg semifinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, World silver medalist Deepak Punia was overpowered by former World champion David Taylor of the United States. Punia will now compete for the bronze medal.
- In the women’s wrestling 57kg division, Anshu Malik advances to the repechage rounds, while Iryna Kurachkina, her first-round opponent, competes in the gold-medal match! Tomorrow, she will compete for a bronze medal.
