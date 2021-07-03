Puri Dist Admin revises Guidelines on Ratha Jatra 2021; Check Details

TNI Bureau: Puri district administration revised its earlier decision on Ratha Jatra.

As per the revised guidelines no devotees will be allowed to watch Ratha Jatra from the roofs on both sides of the Bada Danda.

To avoid spread of Covid-19 during the upcoming chariot festival, the Puri district administration decided that tourists would not be allowed to stay in hotels, lodges and Dharmasalas in Puri during the festival.

The Dist admin asked the authorities of hotels, lodges, Dharmasalas and other places of stay not to accept bookings and vacate the facilities before 2 days of upcoming festival.

As per the decission, curfew to be imposed in Puri during Ratha Jatra. RT-PCR tests of servitors, police personnel, healthcare workers and temple staffs would be conducted before the Ratha Jatra.