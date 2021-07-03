TNI Morning News Headlines – July 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2917 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 1677 quarantine and 1240 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 549 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (422) and Balasore (237).

➡️ 45 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,154.

➡️ Biju Patnaik’s iconic Dakota aircraft to be brought back to Odisha soon.

➡️ Odisha launches training prog for doctors on paediatric care ahead of possible 3rd COVID wave.

➡️ NABARD sanctions Rs 388 crore for setting up of four mega piped drinking water supply projects; one each in Koraput & Balasore districts & two in Malkangiri district.

➡️ Koraput: Kakiriguma police arrests 5 people from Meraka village in connection with attack on a police team during a protest over the death of a person in road accident.

➡️ Weekend Shutdown in force across 10 Group B Odisha Districts.

➡️ Odisha builds 10,000 Rainwater Harvesting structures in 75 Days.

India News

➡️ India reports 44,111 new COVID 19 cases, 57,477 recoveries and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,05,02,362 including 4,95,533 active cases, 2,96,05,779 cured cases & 4,01,050 deaths.

➡️ 41,64,16,463 samples tested for COVID19 up to 2nd July 2021. Of these, 18,76,036 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.06%; Positivity rate rises to 1.62%.

➡️ India administers a total of 34,46,11,291 doses of COVID vaccines so far across the country.

➡️ Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned last night; handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

➡️ Bharat Biotech concludes Covaxin’s final analysis; claims 77.8% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 in phase-3 trial, 65.2% effective against Delta Variant.

➡️ BCCI to give Rs 100 crore infrastructure grant to Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the development of stadium in Jaipur.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases stands at 183,015,891, death toll surged to 3,962,894.

➡️ US slaps fresh sanctions on 22 individuals connected to Myanmar’s military regime.

➡️ Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 on penalties to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals.

➡️ Florida condo collapse: Toll rises to 22.

➡️ WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls for Vaccinating 10% Population in every Nation by September.