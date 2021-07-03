TNI Morning News Headlines – July 3, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 3, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha launches training prog for doctors on paediatric care ahead of possible 3rd COVID wave
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2917 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 1677 quarantine and 1240 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 549 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (422) and Balasore (237).

➡️ 45 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,154.

➡️ Biju Patnaik’s iconic Dakota aircraft to be brought back to Odisha soon.

➡️ Odisha launches training prog for doctors on paediatric care ahead of possible 3rd COVID wave.

➡️ NABARD sanctions Rs 388 crore for setting up of four mega piped drinking water supply projects; one each in Koraput & Balasore districts & two in Malkangiri district.

➡️ Koraput: Kakiriguma police arrests 5 people from Meraka village in connection with attack on a police team during a protest over the death of a person in road accident.

➡️ Weekend Shutdown in force across 10 Group B Odisha Districts.

➡️ Odisha builds 10,000 Rainwater Harvesting structures in 75 Days.

India News

➡️ India reports 44,111 new COVID 19 cases, 57,477 recoveries and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,05,02,362 including 4,95,533 active cases, 2,96,05,779 cured cases & 4,01,050 deaths.

➡️ 41,64,16,463 samples tested for COVID19 up to 2nd July 2021. Of these, 18,76,036 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.06%; Positivity rate rises to 1.62%.

➡️ India administers a total of 34,46,11,291 doses of COVID vaccines so far across the country.

➡️ Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned last night; handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

➡️ Bharat Biotech concludes Covaxin’s final analysis; claims 77.8% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 in phase-3 trial, 65.2% effective against Delta Variant.

➡️ BCCI to give Rs 100 crore infrastructure grant to Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the development of stadium in Jaipur.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases stands at 183,015,891, death toll surged to 3,962,894.

➡️ US slaps fresh sanctions on 22 individuals connected to Myanmar’s military regime.

➡️ Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 on penalties to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals.

➡️ Florida condo collapse: Toll rises to 22.

➡️ WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls for Vaccinating 10% Population in every Nation by September.

