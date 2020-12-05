Anil Vij tests positive, days after taking trial dose of Covid-19 vaccine

TNI Bureau: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was administered a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’, has tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.
The Minister took to Social media & requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if required.
He is now being hospitalized at the Civil Hospital in Ambala.
Bharat Biotech issued a statement saying that the Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule, given 28 days apart, and vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days after the second dose.
‘Covaxin’ is being indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.
— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020
