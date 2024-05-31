Puri Cracker Explosion: Death Toll rises to 6

By Sagarika Satapathy
Puri Cracker Explosion: Death Toll rises to 6

TNI Bureau: Death toll in the firecracker explosion during Chandan Yatra in Puri mounted to six after three more persons succumbed to their injuries on Friday.

24 patients are still undergoing treatment at various Private and Government hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Related Posts

Poll Cash Seizure in Odisha Increased by 17 Times in 5 Years

Prajwal Revanna returns to India; Arrested

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is pertinent to mention here that three persons died after a stockpile of firecrackers exploded during ‘Chapa Khela’ of the Trinity in Narendra Pond as part of Chandan Yatra in Puri on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered an administrative-level inquiry into the incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.