Puri Cracker Explosion: Death Toll rises to 6

TNI Bureau: Death toll in the firecracker explosion during Chandan Yatra in Puri mounted to six after three more persons succumbed to their injuries on Friday.

24 patients are still undergoing treatment at various Private and Government hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

It is pertinent to mention here that three persons died after a stockpile of firecrackers exploded during ‘Chapa Khela’ of the Trinity in Narendra Pond as part of Chandan Yatra in Puri on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered an administrative-level inquiry into the incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.