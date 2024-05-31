Poll Cash Seizure in Odisha Increased by 17 Times in 5 Years

TNI Bureau: A whopping Rs 270 crore worth of cash and various goods, which were meant to influence the voters during election, have been seized in Odisha since March 1, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

The seizure by different enforcement agencies include cash of Rs 20 crore. The data shows the cash seizure in the State have increased by 17 times in 5 years during the general election from Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 20 crore.

Apart from the cash, the CEO also informed that the seizure of liquor has increased from Rs 9.42 crore to Rs 40 crore, which is 4 times in five years. Likewise, the freebies seized increased by more than 11 times, from Rs 11 crore to Rs 121.57 crore.

According to the CEO, the seizure include Rs 77.99 crore in narcotics and drugs, Rs 14.74 crore in precious metals including gold and Rs 141.57 crore in free and other goods.