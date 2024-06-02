BJP Sweeps Arunachal; SKM Wins Sikkim

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections with 46 seats while the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) returned to power in Sikkim with landslide victory wining 31 out of 32 seats. Elections for 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim were held on April 19 while the votes were counted today.

In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP bagged 46 seats, National People’s Party (NPEP) got 5 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) clinched 3 seats, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) won 2 seats, Indian National Congress became victorious in just 1 seat, and independent candidates won 3 seats. This is the third consecutive term for the saffron party.

On the other hand, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) returned to power in the state with landslide victory wining 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly elections.

The Pawan Kumar Chamling Rai-led Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) managed to secure a win from the Shyari constituency. The former CM, however, faced defeat to SKM’s Bhoj Raj Rai in the Poklok assembly seat by a margin of 3,063 votes.

Chief Minister and SKM party leader Prem Singh Tamang won from the Rhenock constituency by a margin of 7,044 votes. He secured the decisive win over his Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rival Som Nath Poudyal.