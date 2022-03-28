Toshali Craft Mela begins today

Insight Bureau: The 16th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela 2022 starts today on 28th March at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating the mela on 28th March.

Toshali National Crafts Mela is organized by Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts.

Artisans and weavers from different parts of the country gather here to showcase their handicrafts.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Toshali Mela will start from 6 pm to 9:30 pm abiding all Covid protocols.

This year, around 390 handloom stalls will be established. Around 90 weavers and 150 artisans will take part in the mela.

Toshali National Crafts Mela is said to be the biggest fair in the Eastern India.