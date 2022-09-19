Puja Gift from Naveen: Odisha Govt announces DA Hike

TNI Bureau: Dearness allowance of state government employees has been increased by 3%. Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has approved this proposal ensuring ‘Puja Gift’ for the Government Employees.

As a result, the dearness allowance of government employees increased from 31 percent to 34 percent. It has been implemented with effect from January 1, 2022. The TI of pensioners drawing pension at the revised rate has also been increased by 3%.

The employees and pensioners will get this increased allowance in this month’s salary and the outstanding allowance from January to August 2022 will be paid separately. It will benefit 4 lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners of the state government.