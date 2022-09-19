PM Modi condoles demise of Senior BJP leader Bishnu Sethi

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Deputy Leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party and MLA from Dhamnagar constituency Bishnu Charan Sethi.

Sethi passed away this morning at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar following kidney failure. He was 61.

PM Modi took to twitter and said, “Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi Ji made an outstanding contribution to Odisha’s progress. He distinguished himself as a hardworking legislator and contributed greatly to social empowerment. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda and several other leaders also expressed condolences in his demise.1

