PM Modi condoles demise of Senior BJP leader Bishnu Sethi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Deputy Leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party and MLA from Dhamnagar constituency Bishnu Charan Sethi.

Sethi passed away this morning at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar following kidney failure. He was 61.

PM Modi took to twitter and said, “Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi Ji made an outstanding contribution to Odisha’s progress. He distinguished himself as a hardworking legislator and contributed greatly to social empowerment. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda and several other leaders also expressed condolences in his demise.1

Saddened by the demise of Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi, a prominent public figure in Odisha. A prolific writer, Shri Sethi was an eminent legislator. His demise leaves a void which is difficult to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and followers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 19, 2022

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରଗତି ପାଇଁ ଶ୍ରୀ ବିଷ୍ଣୁଚରଣ ସେଠୀଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ । ଜଣେ କଠିନ ପରିଶ୍ରମୀ ବିଧାୟକ ଭାବରେ ନିଜର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିବା ସହ ସାମାଜିକ ସଶକ୍ତିକରଣ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ ଯୋଗଦାନ ପ୍ରଶଂସାଯୋଗ୍ୟ । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଏବଂ ସମର୍ଥକ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା । ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2022

ଧାମନଗର ବିଧାୟକ ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ଚରଣ ସେଠୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଜନପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଭାବେ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣକାରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 19, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବିଧାନସଭାର ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳର ଉପନେତା, ଆମ ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ତଥା ଧାମନଗର ବିଧାୟକ ବଡ଼ ଭାଇ ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ଚରଣ ସେଠୀଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ଭାଇଙ୍କ ସହ ମୋର ପାରିବାରିକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ଥିଲା । ଜଣେ ବଡ଼ ଭାଇ ଭାବରେ ସେ ମୋତେ ସ୍ନେହ ଆଦର କରନ୍ତି । pic.twitter.com/SWYLslqVWJ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 19, 2022

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ବିଜେପି ନେତା ତଥା ବିଧାୟକ ଶ୍ରୀ ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ଚରଣ ସେଠୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ନେଇ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଖବର ଆସିଛି।

ସେ ସବୁବେଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥ ପାଇଁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରୁଥିଲେ। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା । ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ମୁଁ ଭଗବାନଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି । ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 19, 2022

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ବିଜେପିର ଉପନେତା ଶ୍ରୀ ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ସେଠୀଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଜନସେବା ତଥା ସଂଗଠନ ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍ସର୍ଗୀକୃତ ଥିଲା। ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂଗଠନକୁ ମଜବୁତ କରିବାରେ ସେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭୂମିକା ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିଲେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଜେପି ପରିବାର ଏବଂ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ମୁଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି।ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 19, 2022