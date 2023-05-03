Cyclonic Circulation over BoB by May 6, Low Pressure area around May 7

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic circulation develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6th May, 2023.

Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7th May, the weather department said adding that it is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on 8th May.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Thereafter, there is a good possibility of its intensification while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal, said the IMD.

However, it said that details of the path and intensification of the weather system will be provided after formation of low pressure area.

The IMD further said that it is keeping a close watch on the system and monitoring it regularly.