Prison Formation Day 2022 celebrated in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Prison Formation Day 2022 has been celebrated in Special Jail, Bhubaneswar with a joyful moment on Saturday.

The day has been organised under direct supervision of Sri Satyaprakash Swain, O.J.S., Superintendent. The D.G. of Prisons & Director, Correctional Services, Odisha Dr. Manoj Kumar Chhabra, IPS who has attended as Chief Guest and Subhakanta Mishra, O.J.S., DIG of Prisons (Hqrs) as guest gave their valuable speech to prison inmates.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Chhabra, IPS D.G. of Prisons presented D.G. Disc to the selected Officers and other staff of Jail Department on Prison Formation Day 2022 for their remarkable work.

Certificates and prizes were distributed to the winners of different sports events organised among the prison inmates inside Bhubaneswar Special jail. The D.G. of Prisons also encouraged about 87 prison inmates who have been engaged in different skill development training programme inside the jail.

The D.G. of Prisons inaugurated the Jail Community FM Radio Station, Library room-cum-skill development centre Recreation and wall art, Jail Nursery on the occasion of Prison Formation Day. He also felicitated the members of organisation like The Orange Cross, The Amulya Jeevan Foundation & R.P.R.C.

Different Skill Development Programmes has been undertaken in almost all jails in Odisha for rehabilitation of jail inmates after their release from jail custody such as : In Bhubaneswar Special Jail inmates are being engaged in Blanket Unit, Food Processing Unit (Turmeric, Besan, Atta, Mustard Oil) Unit, Phenyl(Black & White), Biofloc, Gardening etc. and getting their incentives.

In Circle Jail, Choudwar inmates are being engaged in Weaving, Tailoring, Durry, Phenyl(Black & White), Food Processing Fly Ash Brick, Gardening, Beauty parlour training and welding unit.

In Other Circle Jails of Odisha the inmates are also engaged in Weaving, Tailoring, Durry, Smithy, Dairy Farm, Vermicompost, Pisciculture, Gardening, Mushroom cultivation etc.

Besides in others District Jails and Special Sub-Jails in Odisha skill development training programmes are being organised for rehabilitation of jail inmates.

A sum of Rs. 65.81 Lakhs has been deposited towards revenue from selling of jail products to public through these skill developments training upto October, 2022.

The jail inmates of Bhubaneswar Special presented a beautiful splendid drama ‘Bandira Paribartan’ at the end of events programme.