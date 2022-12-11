Upasna Mohapatra steps in to help an Injured Fan

TNI Bureau: Upasna Mohapatra, daughter of late Lulu Mohapatra is carrying forward the legacy of his father, who always stepped in to help the people in distress and became a saviour for many.

On Saturday, Upasna rushed to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar when she heard about Liza, who sustained grievous injury on her hand, which was severed in a harvester fan mishap.

Liza has been a fan of Upasna, and even took a selfie when Upasna had visited her village in the past. She showed tremendous enthusiasm to greet Upasna, which was overwhelming for the young leader.

When Liza was struggling for life at the hospital bed, Upasna was the first to stand by her and offer moral and financial support to her family. Others followed suit and came out in support of Liza after Upasna made the move. Fortunately, the doctors managed to successfully reattach the severed hand.

”I am with you always, my sister. Will stand by you through thick and thin”, Upasna assured Liza.

“Like Late Lulu Mohapatra, Upasna has the ability to bring high level energy to the people and unite them when there is a humanitarian need. It was evident yesterday when she was at the forefront to support Liza”, said Rajesh, a resident of Brahmagiri.