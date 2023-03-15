Auto-rickshaw strike in Bhubaneswar on March 16

TNI Bureau: Around 10,000 auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will remain off road in Bhubaneswar tomorrow as they have decided to participate in the strike called by the Smart City Online Auto Association.

The association has called for a strike on Thursday protesting the alleged humiliation to some of the auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers by the agitating bus drivers today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The bus drivers, who started an indefinite strike today to press for their 10-point charter of demands, allegedly humiliated some auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers as the latter did not join the strike.

The agitators also forcefully made the auto-rickshaw drivers to hold placards with derogatory statements written on them.