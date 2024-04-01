President Murmu, PM Modi greet People of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa today.

“Warm greetings to people on Odisha Day! Odisha is known for its vast natural wealth and rich cultural heritage. The resilient people of this state have made great contribution in the development of Odisha and the country. Odisha has produced many icons over the centuries, including several makers of modern India. May Lord Jagannath bless the state and its people with greater success and prosperity!,” the President said on her X handle.

Likewise, PM Modi also took to the X to greet the Odias. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha,” he said.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among others eminent personalities who conveyed their greetings.

The people of Odisha celebrate Utkala Dibasa or Odisha Day with great pomp and joy to commemorate the formation of the modern state of Odisha on April 1, 1936. On this day, the Odias are remembering the great sacrifices of their forefathers and freedom fighters.

Different events including cultural programmes are being held to celebrate the day in a great manner.