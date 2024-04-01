TNI Morning News Headlines – April 01, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi greet People of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa.
➡️Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik wished everyone on Utkala Dibasa by creating sand artwork at Puri Beach.
➡️Puri Srimandir to remain out of bounds for devotees for 4 hours (6 pm to 10 pm) today due to Khasapada Lagi Niti.
➡️Finance Ministry refutes social media news on change in income tax regime.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address ceremony marking 90 years of RBI in Mumbai today,
➡️Security heightened outside Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court as CM Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before the court today at the end of his ED custody.
➡️Oil companies reduce price of 19 kg commercial and 5 kg FTL cylinders. The 19 kg commercial cylinder price is reduced by Rs 30.50 to Rs 1764.50 in Delhi.
➡️Death toll rises to 5 after a nor’wester hit parts of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday evening.
➡️National Vice President Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Shahid Siddiqui, resigns from the party.
➡️Sensex jumps 556.98 points to 74,208.33 in early trade; Nifty climbs 192.1 points to 22,519.
➡️Sikh Americans in Maryland, US conducted a car rally on March 31, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️36 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes across Gaza.
